Metro Police responded to a bank robbery Friday at the First Tennessee Bank on Highway 70 at the Sawyer Brown Road intersection.
The robbery happened around 12:25 p.m. According to police, the robber hit a 23-year-old customer in the head with a gun.
That customer was taken to the hospital for treatment to non-critical injuries.
The robber fled the scene in a small white hathback car with blue and white tags.
Police say the robber, who was wearing a mask, dragged mud into the bank, meaning it is possible he came form a work site. He is described as a black man, about 5-foot-8.
Anyone with information on the robbery should call police at 615-742-7463.
Stay with News4 for updates.
