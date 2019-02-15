CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the suspect who stole a credit card and used it to buy several items in Clarksville.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the suspect stole a driver's license, a Social Security card and a credit card from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Port Royal Road on Feb. 7.
Police said the man then used the stolen credit card at several businesses in the area.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 931-648-0611, ext. 13159, or submit a tip with the MoCoInfo app.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects.
