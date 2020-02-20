SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - The Smyrna Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three people who vandalized two cars belonging to Mid Cumberland Head Start program. 
 
Police say at around 5:55 p.m. Saturday, the three suspects walked up to the school's GMC van and climbed onto it to take pictures. It appears one of the suspects broke the car's windshield, which prompted all three of them to run away. 
 
The suspects then came back and approached a Nissan Versa. Both the GMC van and the Nissan were discovered with broken windshields. 
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Armstrong with the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5012 or kate.armstrong@townofsmyrna.org.
 

