NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were found shot in the leg near the Cracker Barrel and Lotus Inn and Suites on Percy Priest Drive early Wednesday morning.
The incident happened around 5:20 a.m. and started in the parking lot at the Lotus Inn and Suites parking lot.
Investigators say a 51-year-old man from Georgia was checking out of the Lotus Inn when he was shot in the leg. The alleged shootout continued into the Cracker Barrel parking lot where a 31-year-old employee going in to work was also shot in the leg. Both were believed to be in the crossfire of a shoot out between two cars.
Recognize any of these individuals allegedly involved in Wednesday’s 5:20 a.m. exchange of gunfire outside the Lotus Inn & Cracker Barrel on Percy Priest Drive that injured 2 innocent bystanders? Call 615-742-7463. The 2 victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/A6RwKkxYqs— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 3, 2019
Investigators are searching for six black males believed to be involved, they fled the scene after the victims were shot. Two of the men were in a black Nissan and four of the men were in a gray Nissan.
Police blocked off both parking lots to determine where the shooting took place and to look for any evidence. The only thing found was a backpack left in the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel.
Both victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
