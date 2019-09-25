FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police Department is searching for a woman who walked into Sam's Club earlier this month and walked out with 14 packages of printer cartridges and 55 bottles of over-the-counter allergy medicine.
According to investigators, the loss was valued at over $3,000. She left the store in a newer model Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup truck.
Franklin Police & Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip online here.
