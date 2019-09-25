Courtesy: Franklin Police Department

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police Department is searching for a woman who walked into Sam's Club earlier this month and walked out with 14 packages of printer cartridges and 55 bottles of over-the-counter allergy medicine.

According to investigators, the loss was valued at over $3,000. She left the store in a newer model Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup truck.

Franklin Police & Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or submit an anonymous tip online here.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! A graduate of the University of South Carolina-Aiken, Joey joined WSMV in September 2018. He's happy to be Working 4 You!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.