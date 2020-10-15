MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public's help in finding a shoplifter who on Monday hit an 18-year-old girl while he tried to steal a chainsaw.
Police say the girl worked at Northern Tool's on Gallatin Pike North. The shoplifter hit her with the bladed part of an edging tool as she tried to stop him from stealing the tool, along with a chainsaw.
After hitting her with the tool, he then punched her several times in the face to ensure his getaway. The woman was not critically injured.
Anyone who recognizes the shoplifter from the photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
