NASHVILLE (WSMV) - East Precinct detectives have identified Jarvis Everett, 26, as the man believed to be responsible for shooting and critically injuring a man in early April.
Everette allegedly shot a 54-year-old man after an argument involving a woman in the parking lot of the Congress Inn at 2914 Dickerson Pike.
An arrest warrant has been issued on April 20 charging Everett with Aggravated Assault.
The 54-year-old victim is expected to make a full recovery.
Police are asking anybody with information in regards to Everett's whereabouts give them a call at 615-742-7463 or submit a tip online here.
