CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are trying to locate a 16-year-old who ran away from home last month.
Police said Dijon Wyatt was last seen on Oct. 23 after he had gotten into an argument with a family member and left the home. Police said his mother talked to him on Oct. 25, but has not heard from him since.
He may have left the area to visit his girlfriend in Carbondale, IL, but there has been no confirmation that he has actually left the area.
Dijon Wyatt stands 5’10” and weighs 170 pounds.
If you have information about Dijon’s whereabouts, contact Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5356, call the TIPSLINE at 931-645-8477 or click to submit a tip anonymously.
