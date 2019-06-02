NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Mapco market on Elm Hill Pike overnight.
Police said the suspects both had guns. One was holding a rifle and wearing a gold mask. The other had on a black mask.
The suspects got away with over $100.
Police believe they robbed a gas station earlier Sunday morning in west Nashville.
