NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are actively searching for several suspects who robbed a woman in west Nashville on Wednesday morning.
The robbery happened in the 3400 block of Elizabeth Jordan Street around 8 a.m.
Multiple witnesses are coming forward with different stories when it comes to descriptions of the suspects. Some witnesses said they saw two men, while others said they saw six men.
Officers are currently patrolling the area by foot and in their vehicles. They are looking for a maroon Chevy Malibu.
Investigators are obtaining surveillance footage from nearby doorbell cameras to get a better description of the suspects.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
