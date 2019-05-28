CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police are asking that residents who live in the area of Needmore Road, Forrest Hills, Paddock Apartments and Union Hall to stay inside their homes until further notice.
A robbery suspect being pursued by Metro Police fled into Montgomery County and wrecked in the area behind Lowe’s off Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
Don Aaron with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the pursuit began between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m. Metro officers with the Juvenile Crime Task Force spotted a white Kia with Florida tags that matched the description of a car involved in a May 20 robbery on Bell Road in Nashville.
Officers attempted to pull the driver over and eventually engaged in a pursuit. Police terminated the pursuit after the driver began driving the wrong way on Briley Parkway.
Metro Police's helicopter continued to track the suspect vehicle. The suspect drove through rural Robertson County before eventually getting on I-24 and driving to Clarksville.
The suspect then got off the highway and abandoned the car in a Clarksville neighborhood. A gun was recovered on scene, according to Metro Police.
The suspect is a black male in a white shirt with white jeans. It is possible that he is injured and may be armed.
Police tell News4 that it appears the suspect suffered a gunshot wound. It is unclear at this time who shot him.
If you see the suspect, call 911 immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.