CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that has left at least two people injured Sunday night in the 2300 block of Green Acres Drive.
At 9:22 p.m., police responded to a shooting in progress and located two victims that required medical attention. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
Another subject is currently at large and possibly armed. Police are warning to avoid the area as they search.
Anyone with information should call the Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously here.
