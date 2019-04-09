MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of breaking into a Sherill Boulevard home on Monday night.
Police said the suspect broke into the home around 11:30 p.m. and stole two weapons.
If you have information about the suspect or the crime, email Murfreesboro Police Sgt. James Abbott at 0337@murfreesborotn.gov.
BOLO: @MboroPoliceDept detectives are trying to identify this burglary suspect. The man is accused of breaking into a home on Sherill Blvd on 4/8/19 around 11:30 PM. The burglar stole two weapons. Email Sgt. James Abbott 0337@murfreesborotn.gov if you recognize this subject. pic.twitter.com/vUFz36ZgfB— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) April 9, 2019
