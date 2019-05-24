MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Authorities have found a 15-year-old male who may have been involved in an assault in the area of Hickory Hills, Lebanon Road and Devonshire Drive.
Police tweeted just at 5:15 that the teen had been found and was in custody.
The 15 YOA assault suspect has been located and is in custody. https://t.co/ObZUW8SLIe— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 24, 2019
Police looking for physical assault suspect in area of Hickory Hills, Lebanon Rd, & Devonshire Dr. Suspect description to follow.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 24, 2019
Description: 15 YOA, white male, thin, gray tank top or shirtless, and American flag board shorts. Subject will be on foot in the area.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 24, 2019
