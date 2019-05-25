HOPKINSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Christian County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Police say 14-year-old Silvana Juarez was reported missing Friday around 7:00 a.m. She is from Christian County.
Juarez's family told deputies that she left home without taking her daily medication for epilepsy.
Juarez is five-foot-three and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on Juarez's whereabouts should call Christian County Dispatch at 270-890-1300 or call 911.
