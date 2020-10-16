SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Smyrna Police are looking for a teen who was last seen on Oct. 11.
Police said Maximous Khalil, 17, was last seen leaving his job in Smyrna on Oct. 11. He texted is family and said he was taking a break from them.
Khalil's last contact with the family was on Wednesday via text message.
Khalil is 5'4" and weighs 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He is believed to be in the Nashville area and may be in a silver Toyota Camry with Tennessee tag T0852R.
If you know Khalil's whereabouts, contact Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644 or Detective Armstrong at 615-267-5012.
