MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are looking for 16-year-old Amare Armstrong. He was last seen on Lansdan Drive near London View Drive around 7 PM Tuesday. Police believe the teen has a laceration to his hand.
He was seen wearing a lime green shirt, black pants, and was barefoot.
If you see him, you're asked to call 615 893 1311.
