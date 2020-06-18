MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy, who was last seen on Thursday morning.
Police said Dimitry Jones was last seen at his home on Patricia Circle around 11:30 a.m.
Police said Jones, who has blond hair and blue eyes, was diagnosed with ADHD and ODD. Police added that he is biopolar.
People are being asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615.893.1311, if they know anything about his whereabouts.
