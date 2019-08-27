MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Officials say Christopher Allen Finley has been missing since August 1 and is considered endangered.
Finley left his home after a altercation with a caregiver.
If you see hi, police ask that you call Sgt. James Abbott at 629-201-5523. Or, you can call dispatch at 615-893-1311.
