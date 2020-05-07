MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a missing person believed to be endangered.
The Murfreesboro Police Department says 35-year-old Sandra Kay Watkins was last seen on April 29 when she dropped her kids off to her husband in Murfreesboro. She last communicated with family and friends via text message on April 30.
Her car, a 2011 black Chrysler 200 with Tennessee tag CVL429 was spotted in Gwinnett County, Ga. on Wednesday. Authorities say her cell phone also pinged in Gautier, Mississippi on Thursday.
ENDANGERED/MISSING PERSON ALERTSandra Kay Watkins pic.twitter.com/RGqhW2kC0Y— Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 7, 2020
Watkins has no known connections to Mississippi. She has a history of mental illness, suicidal attempts, drug use may have recently been diagnosed with cancer.
Watkins stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 137 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537.
