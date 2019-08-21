Burton Kelly
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives are looking for a missing 67-year-old man who suffers from severe mental impairment.

According to police, Burton "Burt" Kelly does not know his name and may even deny his name. Kelly has wandered away from his group home in the 1800 block of Underwood Street four times since December.

Kelly left the home early Tuesday and is likely on foot. He has brown eyes, a long grey beard and grey hair. He stands 6-feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink button down shirt and khaki pants. 

Anyone seeing Kelly or anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600. 

