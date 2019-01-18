Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl after she was picked up from McGavock High School Thursday afternoon by her ex-boyfriend.
Metro Police have issued an arrest warrant for the ex-boyfriend, identified as 19-year-old German Rodriguezz. He faces kidnapping charges.
The missing teen has been identified as Maricsa Beltran-Lopez. She reported to police last Friday that Rodriguezz has been harassing her and showing up to McGavock.
Beltran-Lopez's family was able to make contact with her Thursday night, but police say the phone call ended abruptly. The phone is now turned off.
Rodriguezz and Beltran-Lopez were seen Friday around 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inn and Suites South in Kingsport, TN. By the time a Tennessee State Trooper arrived to the motel, the two teens has left.
Police believe the Rodriguezz and Beltran-Lopez are in a 2000 Honda Civic with Tennessee tag W0789X.
Anyone who has information on their whereabouts should contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
(0) comments
