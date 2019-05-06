DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Dickson County investigators need your help in finding a missing juvenile.
Amanda "Cebee" Slaughter was last seen at her home near Highway 48 South in the late hours of Saturday, May 4. Investigators say she was wearing a light blue hoodie and blue jeans with red Adidas tennis shoes at the time she disappeared.
If you have any information that can help investigators find Slaughter, you're asked to call Detective Clint Hooper with the Dickson County Sheriff's Office at 615-740-4864.
