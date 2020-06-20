COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Police in Columbia are looking for a missing teen.
Police say Izerian Roydell Walker, 15, was last seen in the area near Richardson Street on Wednesday, June 17. It is unknown what Walker may be wearing at this time.
He stands 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information should contact the Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900 or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.