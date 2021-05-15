CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are hoping the public may be able to assist with locating a man they say went missing Saturday morning.
Jacob Tinch, 72, went missing from his Hazelwood Road residence around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
He was last seen wearing a button down shirt, jeans, and a black hat.
Tinch stands 6'5" and weighs about 160 pounds with balding hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
