The Smyrna Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing child.
Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say they responded to a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. The man assaulted the woman and then took their two-week-old son with him.
Police say the man, identified as 28-year-old Beau Beechum, does not have legal custody of the child.
The infant, according to police, was born premature, so officials are concerned for the child's safety.
Beechum is driving in a silver or white Ford Edge with the license plate 2J6-8K8. Police say it is possible that Beechum is armed with a handgun. They have active domestic assault warrants on file for Beechum, who they believe could be headed toward Nashville or Shelbyville.
The infant was last seen wearing a dark blue onesie. He is a light-skinned black male with black hair and blue eyes. Police say he could be in a red car seat behind the passenger seat.
Anyone with information on this case should call Smyrna Police at 615-459-6644.
