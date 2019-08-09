MISSING - Andrew Woessner
Courtesy: Tullahoma Police

TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - The Tullahoma Police department is searching for a missing teen with autism.

Police say Andrew Woessner was last seen at his home Friday morning. He left his home around 7 a.m. Friday and did not come home from school.

Woessner is about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and white shoes with black specks.

Police do not know of any friends Woessner would frequent or any direction he would be traveling in. 

Anyone with information should contact the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530 or Coffee County Communications at 931-455-3411.

