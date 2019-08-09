TULLAHOMA, TN (WSMV) - The Tullahoma Police department is searching for a missing teen with autism.
Police say Andrew Woessner was last seen at his home Friday morning. He left his home around 7 a.m. Friday and did not come home from school.
Woessner is about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has black hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans and white shoes with black specks.
Police do not know of any friends Woessner would frequent or any direction he would be traveling in.
Anyone with information should contact the Tullahoma Police Department at 931-455-0530 or Coffee County Communications at 931-455-3411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.