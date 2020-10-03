Police searching for missing 71-year-old woman, who suffers from dementia

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a 71-year-old woman, who suffers from dementia and other medical issues.
Estella Davis-Tallie was reported missing on Saturday after police said "she apparently walked away" from her apartment on Sunset Circle.
Police said that Davis-Tallie uses a red walker with a black seat and black basket. She is 5’8” with a thin build and grey hair.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Davis-Tallie is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.
