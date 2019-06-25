NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are trying to identify two men who tried to rob a woman and her son, who has special needs.
Police say the victims left an autograph event in downtown Nashville around 2:30 a.m. on June 10 when the men punched the woman's son, who is 20 years old.
The suspects then tried to take the woman's cell phone, but they fled empty handed.
Both suspects are black men in their 20s or early 30s, according to police. One of the men has shoulder-length dreadlocks.
If anyone recognizes the men in the surveillance videos they are encouraged to contact crime stoppers at 615-742-7463.
