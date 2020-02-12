FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Police in Franklin are looking for a man who stole credit cards from a shopper’s purse to go on a shopping spree.
Police say the man stole the credit cards from a woman’s purse at a Kroger and then went on a $12,500 shopping spree in Green Hills. The man shopped at the Apple, Microsoft and Louis Vuitton stores.
The woman’s purse was in her shopping cart and she did not realize her wallet had been stolen from her purse until she was in the checkout line.
Anyone who recognizes the thief should call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Click here to submit an anonymous tip.
