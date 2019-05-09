NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)
Authorities are working to try to identify the man who tried to rob the Mapco Market at the corner of Jefferson Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard.
Police said the would-be robber entered the store at 6:15 p.m. last Friday and put a lighter on the counter to purchase.
When the clerk began to ring it up, he ran behind the counter and demanded cash at knifepoint. The employee called for help.
When a second employee appeared, the suspect grabbed the lighter and fled on foot.
The suspect has a full beard and appears to be in his 30s. He is around 5’7” tall with a medium build.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 for a cash reward.
