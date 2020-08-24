Police searching for man who scared a mother and her child at Hendersonville Walmart

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police are asking for the public's help locating a man who scared a mother and her child at Hendersonville Walmart.
The incident happened at the Walmart on N Anderson Lane just before noon on Saturday.
An unidentified man spoke with a child at one of the checkout registers. However, police said he talked to her in a way "that placed the juvenile and the juvenile's mother in fear."
The man in question left the Walmart in a dark colored Dodge Caravan with paint damage on the driver's side rear door and roof as well as a temporary tag.
Police said there were no other details about the incident.
Police have released a photo of the man involved in the incident. Anyone with any information about this incident or who knows the man is asked to call police at 615-264-5303 or 615-590-4675.
News 4 will have an interview with the family involved starting at 4 p.m.
