NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a west Nashville ice cream store.
The suspect was armed with a handgun when he demanded money from the register at the Baskin Robbins on Hillwood Boulevard.
According to police, the robbery happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect is described as a 6'0" black male who was wearing a green and white jacket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.