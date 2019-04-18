NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police and the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force are searching for a man who robbed a bank in South Nashville Thursday afternoon.
The robbery happened around 3:45 p.m. at the US Bank on Murfreesboro Pike.
Police say the suspect told the teller he had a bomb and demanded money. The suspect did not display a weapon.
According to police, the teller complied and then the suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a clean shaven black man who is about 5-foot-8, weighing around 180 pounds. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black stocking cap and blue jeans.
Witnesses say the suspect appeared intoxicated.
If anyone recognizes the man in the surveillance pictures, they should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
