MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed the CVS Pharmacy in the 600 block of Southeast Broad Street.
Police say the man walked into the store at around 12:36 p.m. Wednesday and bought an Arizona Tea. He then returned a short time later, pointed a gun at the clerk and held her up before leaving the store on foot.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537 or email 0808@murfreesborotn.gov.
