CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are looking for a man who robbed a store on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Police say a man entered a store in the 2300 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at around 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 28. He then pointed a silver handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect then fled on foot, traveling southbound on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Police say the man was wearing a black bandanna to partially hide his face. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Honholt at 931-648-0656, ext. 5260, Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or go online and submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591

