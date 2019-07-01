HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the driver of a blue SUV that may have had a suspicious interaction with a juvenile on a bicycle on Monday afternoon.
Hendersonville Police responded to the area of Meadow Lake at Hidden Point around 1 p.m. after receiving the call about an older man driving the blue SUV.
Police are looking for anyone that may have been involved in the incident or in the area when it occurred.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Malach at 615-264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.
