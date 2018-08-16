DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a man who escaped from a treatment facility in Dickson County.
Marcus Blake Lyle has active warrants for violation of probation and escape.
Lyle, who escaped Wednesday afternoon, may have blond hair at this time.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 615-740-4898 or 615-740-4866.
