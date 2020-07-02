MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police in Murfreesboro are asking for the public's help in finding a man who assaulted and spit on a motorcyclist.
Police say the incident happened Friday at S. Church Street and Middle Tennessee Boulevard. The motorcyclist received minor injuries and the motorcycle was damaged.
The man was a passenger in a truck police are also looking for - a lifted Chevy Duramax pickup truck with over-sized rims.
Anyone with information should call Detective Richard Presley at 629-201-5615.
