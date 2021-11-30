NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify a man that is wanted for questioning in the homicide of 22-year-old Dallas Jordan Barrett.

Barrett died on August 16 during an altercation with security staff on the roof area of Whiskey Row bar at 400 Broadway.

Video shows moments when security guards restrain Smyrna man at downtown bar For the first time News4 was able to see the moments when security guards at a downtown bar held a 22-year-old Smyrna man to the ground in a cell phone video shot by a bystander.

According to police, the man in the photo above appears to be among people that held Barrett down during the altercation. He is not a Whiskey Row employee.

If you recognize the man in the photo, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.