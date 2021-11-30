Suspect in Dallas Jordan Barrett death.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify a man that is wanted for questioning in the homicide of 22-year-old Dallas Jordan Barrett.

Barrett died on August 16 during an altercation with security staff on the roof area of Whiskey Row bar at 400 Broadway.

According to police, the man in the photo above appears to be among people that held Barrett down during the altercation. He is not a Whiskey Row employee.

If you recognize the man in the photo, please contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

