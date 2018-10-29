CELINA, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested the man who they say may be connected to the shooting that killed one person and injured two others in Clay County on Monday morning.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, police were looking for the man in the area of North Fork Road and Crabtree Creek Road.
Residents were advised to stay inside as the search continued, but the TBI said they do not have any reason to believe there is an ongoing public threat.
Officials have confirmed at least one child and two adults were shot at a home along Bakerton Road, which is nearby.
The Clay County EMA director confirmed the juvenile victim got on the school bus when it arrived to the home between 6 and 7 a.m. When the child got on the bus, the school bus driver rendered first aid.
The child and at least one of the adults were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for their injuries.
It's unclear which of the victims died from their injuries.
The TBI is assisting with the investigation into the deadly shooting.
All Clay County Schools are currently undergoing "soft lockdown" procedures.
UPDATE: Authorities are searching in the area of North Fork Road and Crabtree Creek Road in Clay County for a white man, wearing camouflage, who may be connected to the shooting. Spot him? Call 911.Residents in that area of Clay County should stay inside for the time being.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) October 29, 2018
