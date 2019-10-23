CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a man who may have information regarding a fatal shooting.
Police say they are looking for 30-year-old William Harvey Ellis for questioning about the shooting death of 31-year-old Ontario Marbury that happened in the 900 block of College Street.
According to Clarksville Police, officers initially responded to a fight in progress just before midnight on the 900 block of College Street. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound and unresponsive. The man, identified as 31-year-old Ontario Marbury, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed Marbury and the suspect knew each other.
Ellis has two active criminal court warrants for violation of probation and aggravated burglary. Both warrants are hold without bond warrants.
Ellis should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911.
If you have any information that may aid investigators, you're asked to contact Clarksville Police Department at 931-645-8477, ext. 5295, Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
