Police searching for man accused of child rape in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Police in Spring Hill needs the public's help locating a man wanted for sexually assaulting a child.
The Spring Hill Police Department is looking for 60-year-old Brian Dawson Smith. When located, Smith is facing the following charges:
- rape of a child especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor
- sexual exploitation of a minor
Police released photos of Smith, who is being described as 6' tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Police said Smith's last known locations were in west and Middle Tennessee. However, it is unknown what vehicle he is driving at this time.
There is a $1,000 reward for his capture, police said. Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or the Spring Hill Police Department at 931-486-2632.
