CENTERVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for an inmate who left his work detail in Hickman County on Wednesday night.
James Jenkins, 54, was collecting trash near the Hickman County Jail when he left around 10:30 p.m.
Jenkins is a non-violent offender and was on trustee status. He is 5'10", weighs 245 pounds and has tattoos on his neck. Police said Jenkins has most likely changed out of his orange uniform.
Jenkins is believed to be in the Centerville area but could be in Hurricane Mills within Humphreys County.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Hickman County Sheriff's Office at 931-729-6143.
