CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for the suspects involved in a home invasion and vehicle theft in Clarksville.
A BMW was stolen from the house in the 800 block of Biglen Drive around 8 a.m.
Officers spotted the vehicle along Lafayette Road, but the driver reportedly fled from officers.
The suspects got out of the car around the Vulcan plant area off Providence Boulevard.
Police said the suspects could be armed. Anyone who sees suspicious people or activity in the area is asked to call 911.
