NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are searching for the two men who robbed a gas station across from Belmont University.
Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, two men with guns robbed the Circle K on Belmont Boulevard.
The convenience store clerk's wallet, phone and car were also stolen during the robbery.
Police later found the clerk's Chevy Malibu nearby on Edgehill Avenue. It has been returned to the victim.
One of the suspects was a white man wearing a dark hoodie and khaki pants. The second suspect, a black male, was wearing a black and white jacket.
