Metro Police are searching for two gunmen who robbed four people at a home on Xavier Drive early Thursday morning.
The robbery happened around 1:50 a.m. at a home on the 4600 block of Xavier Drive.
Police say a man and a woman were standing outside the home when two suspects walked up to them. They pointed a gun at the man and demanded his wallet. Police say the woman ran inside and one of the gunmen followed her in.
According to police, two other adults were robbed at the same location. The gunmen took a backpack, purse, and several phones. Both of the suspects left on foot.
Witnesses described the suspects as black men, one of them being tall and thin with a mustache.
Anyone with information on this robbery is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
