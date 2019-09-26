MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Madison and Hermitage detectives are looking to identify a gunman who robbed two convenience stores within 30 minutes of each other.
Police say the robberies happened Monday night. One happened at the Mapco store in the 400 block of Myatt Drive and the other happened at a second Mapco store in the 1400 block of Robinson Road.
The gunman is a man who appears to be in his 20's. He stands approximately 6-feet, 2-inches tall and has a thin build.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.