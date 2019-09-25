NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a gunman who robbed a man and two women in the 200 block of Polk Ave. Saturday night.
Police say the victims had just parked in a lot and were about to cross Polk Ave. at 11 p.m. when a black 2012 Honda Civic stopped in front of them. The driver got out and demanded their belongings at gunpoint.
The male victim threw his wallet into the street and the gunman retrieved it. He then returned and pointed the gun at the male victim's head. He pushed the gun away and the suspect then pulled the trigger, but the gun did not fire.
The suspect then took a woman's purse and cellphone and drove off in the Honda. The cellphone was found on the side of the Demonbreun Street entrance ramp to Interstate 40 East.
The gunman appears to be in his hate teens or early 20's and has a thin build. A woman was riding in the front passenger seat of his car.
Anyone who recognizes the gunman should contact Crime Stopper at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
