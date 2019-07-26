NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police and the FBI are working to identify a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank branch on Bell Road.
Police say the suspect covered his face in a white t-shirt and went into the bank armed with a handgun. The suspect demanded money and the teller complied.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot. He is described as a tall, thin man wearing a red, white and blue jacket and ripped blue jeans.
Anyone who may recognize the robber is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.