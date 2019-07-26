NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police and the FBI are working to identify a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank branch on Bell Road.

Police say the suspect covered his face in a white t-shirt and went into the bank armed with a handgun. The suspect demanded money and the teller complied. 

The suspect then fled the scene on foot. He is described as a tall, thin man wearing a red, white and blue jacket and ripped blue jeans. 

Anyone who may recognize the robber is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. 

